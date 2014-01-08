Jan 8 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.24 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.42 percent. * Asian markets got a hand up on Wednesday after strong trade data boosted expectations for U.S. growth while a lessening of sovereign strains in Europe lifted stocks there to the highest since 2008. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, snapping the S&P 500's three-day losing streak to give the benchmark index its first positive session of 2014.

India cbank panel recommends setting up banks for low income households -

EXCLUSIVE-SpiceJet orders 40 Boeing jets worth $4 bln -sources -

France's Lactalis to buy Indian dairy firm for $250-$300 mln -sources -

Ranbaxy Laboratories Canada gets approval for ran-donepezil hydrochloride tablets -

Road ministry says IDFC unfit to be lender for Gurgaon expressway - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/fyc85v)

Nasscom sees even stronger FY15 for Indian IT companies - Mint (link.reuters.com/gyc85v)

Group of ministers to consider Indian Oil disinvestment on Jan 9 - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jyc85v)

India's coal imports rise 20 pct to help fuel new power plants -

India regulator: securitised debt must be settled via clearing houses - (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)