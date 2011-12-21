MUMBAI Dec 21 India's sugar futures on Wednesday fell after rising for two straight sessions as consumer demand slowed. Month-end selling pressure and higher supplies by mills in spot markets also weighed.

* "Demand is weak in spot markets, and stockists are not buying and mills are under pressure to exhaust non-levy quota as month end is approaching," said Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.

* Crushing is going on at full scale across the country and mills are selling to meet liquidity demand, Dey said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed at 0.27 percent lower at 2,874 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety sugar was flat at 2,855 rupees ($54) per 100 kg.

* Demand for sugar usually goes down during the winter on reduced buying from soft-drink makers.

* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body said on Monday, up 17.9 percent year-on-year.

* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* The country has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar so far in the 2011/12 year. ($1 = 52.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)