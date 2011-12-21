MUMBAI Dec 21 India's sugar futures on
Wednesday fell after rising for two straight sessions as
consumer demand slowed. Month-end selling pressure and higher
supplies by mills in spot markets also weighed.
* "Demand is weak in spot markets, and stockists are not
buying and mills are under pressure to exhaust non-levy quota as
month end is approaching," said Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC
Global Comtrade.
* Crushing is going on at full scale across the country and
mills are selling to meet liquidity demand, Dey said.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* The key January sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed at 0.27 percent lower
at 2,874 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the
most traded S-variety sugar was flat at 2,855 rupees ($54) per
100 kg.
* Demand for sugar usually goes down during the winter on
reduced buying from soft-drink makers.
* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers'
body said on Monday, up 17.9 percent year-on-year.
* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will
produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1,
2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* The country has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of
sugar so far in the 2011/12 year.
($1 = 52.8 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)