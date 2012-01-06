MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian sugar futures fell for a fourth straight day on Friday afternoon on sluggish demand in physical market and as the overseas market plunged in overnight trade, analysts said.

* New York raw sugar futures sank more than 5 percent after hitting a wave of sell-stops on Thursday.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.27 percent to 2,793 rupees ($53) per 100 kg by 0910 GMT.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, in the top producing Maharashtra state, price was down 1 percent at 2,795 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Cane crushing season is progressing very well. Recovery rate has also improved due to cold weather. This year output will easily surpass last year's level," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at MF Global Commodities India.

* India has produced 7.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, up 1.1 million tonnes from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Tuesday.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* "Demand is weak, but next week it may improve due to Makar Sankranti festival," Bansod said.

* Indians will celebrate the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti on Jan. 15.

* Lower non-levy quota for January limited the downside in the spot market, dealers said. India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than in December when demand is usually more.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

($1=52.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)