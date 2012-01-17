MUMBAI Jan 17 Sugar prices in India, the world's largest consumer, fell on Tuesday, on weak demand from bulk consumers, a firm rupee and on rising supplies in peak crushing season, analysts said.

* The key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.56 percent at 2,837 rupees ($55.74) per 100 kg by 1024 GMT.

* "Demand is weak. Millers have lowered prices in tender to make sure they will sell entire non-levy quota for January. They also need money to pay farmers payment," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than in December, when demand is usually more.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, in the top producing Maharashtra state, the sweetener eased 0.21 percent to 2,827 rupees per 100 kg.

* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due to good recovery rate in the top producing Maharashtra state, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Tuesday.

* A firm rupee makes exports of sugar less attractive from Indian mills. The rupee was stronger at 50.90 to the dollar, compared with 51.36/37 at Monday's close.

* India has allowed 1 million tonnes of sugar exports in the current season ending on September 2012.

* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 50.9 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)