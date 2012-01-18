MUMBAI Jan 18 Sugar prices in India, the world's largest consumer, rose for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday on hopes the government will ease curbs on the industry and allow additional exports of the sweetener, dealers and analysts said.

* Rising supplies in peak crushing season and a firm rupee, which makes exports less attractive from Indian mills, capped the upside.

* "Government announcement over decontrol of sugar sector and additional exports are bolstering sentiments," Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at MF Global Commodities India said.

* India's food minister will soon discuss with the finance minister lifting controls on sugar, K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday. The food minister also said he was open to allowing more sugar exports.

* The key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.42 percent at 2,855 rupees ($56.53) per 100 kg by 1056 GMT.

* In physical market demand was weak for the sweetener, dealers said.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state, the sweetener eased 0.14 percent to 2,821 rupees per 100 kg.

* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due to good recovery rate in Maharashtra, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Tuesday.

* India allowed 1 million tonnes of sugar exports in the current season ending on September 2012.

* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 50.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)