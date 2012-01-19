MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian sugar futures ended almost steady on Thursday as weak demand and rising supplies offset hopes the government will ease curbs on the industry and allow additional exports of the sweetener, dealers and analysts said.

* The key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.11 percent at 2,854 rupees ($56.74) per 100 kg.

* "Mills are under pressure. They wanted to generate money quickly to pay farmers' dues, but demand is weak," said an analyst at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* The sweetener eased 0.25 percent to 2,810 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Market is waiting for government announcement over exports and decontrol. That can give support to the market," the Angel Commodities analyst said.

* India's food minister K.V. Thomas said he will soon discuss with the finance minister lifting controls on sugar. The food minister also said on Tuesday he was open to allowing more sugar exports.

* India allowed 1 million tonnes of sugar exports in the current season ending on September 2012.

* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due to a good recovery rate in Maharashtra, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Tuesday.

* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 50.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)