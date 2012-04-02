MUMBAI, April 2 Indian sugar futures were little changed on Monday as an improvement in demand from bulk buyers offset a surplus in supply for the current season, dealers said.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.11 percent at 2,768 rupees ($54.41) per 100 kg at 4:38 p.m.

* "Millers are ready to sell sugar at lower prices due to liquidity crunch. They want to generate cash as early as possible to pay farmers dues," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after the harvest or within two weeks.

* Prices fell 0.29 percent to 2,765 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during the summer.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of sugar from April to June in the open market, up 6 percent from the previous quarter, to meet increased demand in summer.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* India has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on March 26, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes, in line with what the industry and markets expected.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier, a trade body said on March 19.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 50.87 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)