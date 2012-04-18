MUMBAI, April 18 Indian sugar futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday on hopes the government will allow additional overseas sales of the sweetener and tracking firm global markets, dealers said.

* Ample supplies from ongoing cane crushing capped the gains, they said.

* New York raw sugar futures rose early on Wednesday, boosted by signs of revived physical demand, a day after hitting a four-month low.

* The key May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.46 percent at 2,838 rupees ($55) per 100 kg at 0910 GMT.

* "Higher inventory is putting pressure on prices. It will go down if the government allows more exports," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India is likely to consider more sugar exports soon as it is set to produce a surplus for a third straight year in the 12 months from Oct. 1, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said.

* The country has already allowed 3 million tonnes of open general licence (OGL) exports in the 2011/12 season. These quantities have been allowed in a phased manner since October with the latest quantity of 1 million tonnes allowed last month.

* On Tuesday, a producers' body said the country had produced 24.63 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and April 15, up 13.3 percent from the year ago period.

* The price was up 2 rupees at 2,808 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar from April to June in the open market, compared with allowances on a monthly basis earlier. The quarterly quota will give mills more flexibility in deciding their sales.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 51.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)