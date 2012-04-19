NEW DELHI, April 19 Indian sugar futures rose
for the second straight session on Thursday on hopes the
government will allow more exports due to surplus output this
year, dealers said.
* Food Minister K. V. Thomas on Wednesday said the
government is likely to consider extra sugar exports in the
2011/12 season.
* The key May sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.78 percent at 2,857
rupees ($55.17) per 100 kg at 0837 GMT.
* "Sugar has risen purely on the news that the government
could think about allowing some more for exports," said Mukesh
Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
"Otherwise, local demand is weak because of lower purchases by
ice cream and soft drink companies as the summer is very mild."
* India has already allowed 2 million tonnes of open general
licence (OGL) exports in the 2011/12 season. Ministers on March
26 agreed to permit an extra 1 million tonnes but the food
ministry is yet to issue an official order for shipments.
* On Tuesday, a producers' body said the country had produced
24.63 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and April 15, up
13.3 percent from the year ago period.
* Benchmark U.S. sugar futures will drop to around 20 cents
a pound, a level last seen in May 2011, in the second quarter
due to rising supply in key producers, but Chinese purchases
could limit the decline, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
said.
* Reuters analyst Wang Tao said New York sugar is
expected to fall to a support at 22.07 cents per lb, a break
below which will trigger a further loss to 21.59 cents.
* The price was up 6 rupees at 2,914 rupees per 100 kg in
the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in
2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
($1= 51.78 Indian rupees)
