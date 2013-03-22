MUMBAI, March 22 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Friday afternoon after hitting their lowest level in 8-1/2 months as bargain buying driven by hopes of an improvement in demand due to the summer season outweighed ample supplies.

* At 0908 GMT, the key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 2,964 rupees ($54.59) per 100 kg, after falling to 2,944 rupees earlier in the day.

* "It is the peak demand season and mills are selling sugar below production cost. This will encourage bulk buyers for raising purchases," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. But, so far this year, the demand is subdued.

* "Unless the government raises import duty on raw sugar or decontrols the industry, sugar prices will remain under pressure," the member said.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* Indian cabinet was expected to take a decision on the decontrol on Tuesday, but it did not discuss the topic.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30, versus local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar eased 5 rupees to 3,094 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. ($1 = 54.2950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)