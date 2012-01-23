MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian sugar futures nudged
higher on Monday tracking a rise in the London market, though
ample supplies from ongoing cane crushing and sluggish demand
from bulk consumers capped the gains, dealers said.
* The key February sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed up 0.18
percent at 2,844 rupees ($56.77) per 100 kg.
* "Demand was weak from stockists and bulk consumers for the
past few days," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative
Sugar Factory.
"Exporters are also not active in the market," he said.
* The sweetener eased by a rupee to 2,791 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* London white sugar futures were up 0.43 percent at
$648.4 per tonne.
* Sugar mills are under pressure to generate cash as they
need to pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately
after harvest or within two weeks.
* India's food minister K.V. Thomas said he will soon
discuss with the finance minister lifting controls on sugar. The
food minister also said last week he was open to allowing more
sugar exports.
* India allowed 1 million tonnes of sugar exports in the
current season ending on September 2012.
* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between
Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due
to a good recovery rate in Maharashtra, the Indian Sugar Mills
Association, a producers' body, said.
* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in
the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual
demand of about 22 million tonnes.
($1= 50.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)