MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian sugar futures nudged higher on Monday tracking a rise in the London market, though ample supplies from ongoing cane crushing and sluggish demand from bulk consumers capped the gains, dealers said.

* The key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed up 0.18 percent at 2,844 rupees ($56.77) per 100 kg.

* "Demand was weak from stockists and bulk consumers for the past few days," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory.

"Exporters are also not active in the market," he said.

* The sweetener eased by a rupee to 2,791 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* London white sugar futures were up 0.43 percent at $648.4 per tonne.

* Sugar mills are under pressure to generate cash as they need to pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* India's food minister K.V. Thomas said he will soon discuss with the finance minister lifting controls on sugar. The food minister also said last week he was open to allowing more sugar exports.

* India allowed 1 million tonnes of sugar exports in the current season ending on September 2012.

* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due to a good recovery rate in Maharashtra, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said.

* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 50.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)