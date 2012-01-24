MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian sugar futures eased on Tuesday on subdued demand from stockists and bountiful supplies in the ongoing cane crushing season due to higher acreage.

* The key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.42 percent at 2,832 rupees ($56.64) per 100 kg by 1120 GMT.

* The sweetener nudged lower 0.1 percent to 2,789 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Supplies are very comfortable this year. Crushing is going on in full swing. But on demand front, stockists are nearly absent in the market," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due to good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

* Sugar mills are under pressure to generate cash as they need to pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* "Prices will remain range bound this week. Any announcement by the government over exports, decontrol of sugar sector can prop up prices," Mathur said.

* India's food minister K.V. Thomas said he will soon discuss with the finance minister lifting controls on sugar. The food minister also said last week he was open to allowing more sugar exports.

* India allowed 1 million tonnes of sugar exports in the current season ending on September 2012. ($1= 50 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)