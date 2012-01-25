MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian sugar futures edged
higher on Wednesday on a slight improvement in demand in the
spot market and on expectations the government will ask mills to
sell a lower amount of non-levy sugar for February, dealers
said.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* The key February sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.35 percent at 2,843
rupees ($56.75) per 100 kg by 1027 GMT.
* The sweetener rose 11 rupees to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Today there was marginal improvement in demand. Some
traders raised purchases expecting the government will release
lower quota for February," said Ashok Jain, president of the
Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* In February 2011 the government had made available 1.62
million tonnes of non-levy sugar. Dealers were
expecting the government will release less than 1.6 million
tonnes for next month.
* The gains were capped by mounting supplies in the ongoing
cane crushing season due to higher acreage.
* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in
the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual
demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between
Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due
to good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar
Mills Association, a producers' body.
* Sugar mills are under pressure to generate cash as they
need to pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately
after harvest or within two weeks.
($1= 50.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)