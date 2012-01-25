MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Wednesday on a slight improvement in demand in the spot market and on expectations the government will ask mills to sell a lower amount of non-levy sugar for February, dealers said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.35 percent at 2,843 rupees ($56.75) per 100 kg by 1027 GMT.

* The sweetener rose 11 rupees to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Today there was marginal improvement in demand. Some traders raised purchases expecting the government will release lower quota for February," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* In February 2011 the government had made available 1.62 million tonnes of non-levy sugar. Dealers were expecting the government will release less than 1.6 million tonnes for next month.

* The gains were capped by mounting supplies in the ongoing cane crushing season due to higher acreage.

* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due to good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

* Sugar mills are under pressure to generate cash as they need to pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

($1= 50.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)