MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian sugar futures edged
higher on Friday on expectations the government will ask mills
to sell a lower amount of non-levy sugar in February, with
sentiments further buoyed after a committee was formed to study
deregulation of the sector.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the
sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible,
a statement on the prime minister's website on Friday said.
* The key March sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.35 percent at 2,874
rupees ($58.18) per 100 kg by 1037 GMT.
* The sweetener rose 0.4 percent to 2,811 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Demand was moderate. The market was waiting for February
quota. Many traders were saying it may be lower than last year,"
said Shrikant Karwa, a sugar dealer based in Phaltan,
Maharashtra.
* In February 2011 the government had made available 1.62
million tonnes of non-levy sugar. Dealers expect
the government will release less than 1.6 million tonnes for
next month.
* The gains were capped by mounting supplies in the ongoing
cane crushing season due to higher acreage.
* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in
the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual
demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between
Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due
to good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar
Mills Association, a producers' body.
($1= 49.4 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)