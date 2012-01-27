MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Friday on expectations the government will ask mills to sell a lower amount of non-levy sugar in February, with sentiments further buoyed after a committee was formed to study deregulation of the sector.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible, a statement on the prime minister's website on Friday said.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.35 percent at 2,874 rupees ($58.18) per 100 kg by 1037 GMT.

* The sweetener rose 0.4 percent to 2,811 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Demand was moderate. The market was waiting for February quota. Many traders were saying it may be lower than last year," said Shrikant Karwa, a sugar dealer based in Phaltan, Maharashtra.

* In February 2011 the government had made available 1.62 million tonnes of non-levy sugar. Dealers expect the government will release less than 1.6 million tonnes for next month.

* The gains were capped by mounting supplies in the ongoing cane crushing season due to higher acreage.

* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due to good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

($1= 49.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)