MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian sugar futures ended flat on Monday as demand remained stable in the physical market amid prospects of a bumper crop, dealers said.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1 rupee lower at 2,894 rupees ($58.93) per 100 kg.

* The prices nudged up 0.14 percent to 2,854 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Demand was steady from retail and wholesale segments. It is not improving due to cold weather," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* "Lower quota for February and additional exports are giving support to prices."

* The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener has allowed millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar for free sale in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources said earlier this month.

* A panel of ministers earlier this month allowed unrestricted exports of an extra 1 million tonnes of sugar, in line with market expectations.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 13.3 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, due to a good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

($1= 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)