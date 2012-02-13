MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian sugar futures ended
flat on Monday as demand remained stable in the physical market
amid prospects of a bumper crop, dealers said.
* The key March sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1 rupee lower
at 2,894 rupees ($58.93) per 100 kg.
* The prices nudged up 0.14 percent to 2,854 rupees per 100
kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing
Maharashtra state.
* "Demand was steady from retail and wholesale segments. It
is not improving due to cold weather," said a member of the
Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* "Lower quota for February and additional exports are
giving support to prices."
* The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener has allowed
millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar for free sale in the
open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January,
government and industry sources said earlier this month.
* A panel of ministers earlier this month allowed
unrestricted exports of an extra 1 million tonnes of sugar, in
line with market expectations.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12
months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of
about 22 million tonnes.
* India produced 13.3 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and Jan. 31, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, due to a good
recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills
Association, a producers' body.
($1= 49.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)