MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Wednesday to hit the lowest in more than three weeks as demand remained sluggish in the peak crushing season, resulting in a build-up of inventory, dealers said.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.45 percent at 2,850 rupees ($57.8) per 100 kg by 1040 GMT.

* The contract earlier fell to 2,848 rupees, the lowest level for a first month contract since Jan. 28.

* Prices fell 0.43 percent to 2,788 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Sugar crushing is going on in full swing. Millers are building up inventory, but demand is weak," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* "Mills are waiting for the government notification for exports of 1 million tonnes. That will help trim inventory."

* The government is yet to notify the export of 1 million tonne of sugar, approved by a panel of ministers earlier this month.

* The country produced 16.1 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, up from 14 million tonnes a year ago, Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Feb.16.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 49.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)