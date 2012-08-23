MUMBAI Aug 23 Indian sugar futures rose more than 1 percent on Thursday on concerns that drought in top producing Maharashtra state could trim production, though additional supply of non-levy sugar for the September quarter weighed on sentiments.

* The key September contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 1.03 percent to 3,444 rupees per 100 kg by 1055 GMT.

* "There are concerns over sugar output in Maharashtra. Poor rainfall is hurting crop. Besides, significant quantity of cane is going for fodder due to the shortage of traditional fodder crops," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Cane growing central part of Maharashtra last week got 75 percent lower rainfall than average.

* "In the spot market prices are not moving much. Supplies are enough due to additional quota," Kuvadia said.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state rose by 6 rupees to 3,425 rupees per 100 kg.

* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) estimates an output of 25 million tonnes in the new crop season. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu; Editing by Anand Basu)