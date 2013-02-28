MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian sugar futures erased early
gains on Thursday as the finance minister refrained from
proposing decontrol of the sector while presenting the 2013/14
budget.
* As of 1018 GMT, the key March sugar contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.72
percent at 3,038 rupees ($55.91) per 100 kg, after rising to
3,090 rupees earlier in the session.
* "The sugar industry was expecting removal of some curbs as
this year mills are losing money due to higher cane prices. But
there wasn't anything in the budget," said a member of the
Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram presented the federal
budget for 2013/14 fiscal year earlier on Thursday.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* Weak demand from bulk consumers and higher supplies have
been putting pressure on prices, dealers said.
* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million
tonnes sugar in the current year ending on Sept. 30, against
local demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* Indian sugar mills have contracted more than 1 million
tonnes raw sugar for the current season, dealers said.
* Spot sugar edged up 3 rupees to 3,180 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* New York raw sugar futures turned positive after tapping a
2-1/2-year low on Wednesday, finding earlier support from a firm
commodity complex as the U.S. dollar fell.
($1 = 54.34 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)