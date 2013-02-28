MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian sugar futures erased early gains on Thursday as the finance minister refrained from proposing decontrol of the sector while presenting the 2013/14 budget.

* As of 1018 GMT, the key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.72 percent at 3,038 rupees ($55.91) per 100 kg, after rising to 3,090 rupees earlier in the session.

* "The sugar industry was expecting removal of some curbs as this year mills are losing money due to higher cane prices. But there wasn't anything in the budget," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram presented the federal budget for 2013/14 fiscal year earlier on Thursday.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* Weak demand from bulk consumers and higher supplies have been putting pressure on prices, dealers said.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes sugar in the current year ending on Sept. 30, against local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Indian sugar mills have contracted more than 1 million tonnes raw sugar for the current season, dealers said.

* Spot sugar edged up 3 rupees to 3,180 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* New York raw sugar futures turned positive after tapping a 2-1/2-year low on Wednesday, finding earlier support from a firm commodity complex as the U.S. dollar fell. ($1 = 54.34 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)