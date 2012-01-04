MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian five-year overnight indexed swap rates rose as banks hedged their position in bonds by paying the long-end swaps after pricing in the likely impact of monetary easing.

"The OIS have already priced in a rate cut to an extent at the long end, so from here on some paying interest is visible to offset risks in bonds," said a trader with a foreign bank.

The five-year swap rate was at 7.07 percent, up 5 basis points from its Tuesday's close.

Traders expect paying interest at the long-end OIS to persist through the session, which is likely to push the five-year swap rates to about 7.12 percent, where some receiving interest could be seen.

The one-year OIS was mostly steady on lack of definite cues, traders said.

The one-year swap rate was at 7.68 percent, 1 basis point higher from its closing level on Tuesday.

The short-end swaps, however, dominated trade volumes in the market, with the one-year OIS being the highest.

The total volume was 14.09 billion rupees ($265.2 million), Clearing Corporation of India data showed. ($1 = 53.13 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)