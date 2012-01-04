MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian five-year overnight
indexed swap rates rose as banks hedged their position in bonds
by paying the long-end swaps after pricing in the likely impact
of monetary easing.
"The OIS have already priced in a rate cut to an extent at
the long end, so from here on some paying interest is visible to
offset risks in bonds," said a trader with a foreign bank.
The five-year swap rate was at 7.07 percent,
up 5 basis points from its Tuesday's close.
Traders expect paying interest at the long-end OIS to
persist through the session, which is likely to push the
five-year swap rates to about 7.12 percent, where some receiving
interest could be seen.
The one-year OIS was mostly steady on lack of definite cues,
traders said.
The one-year swap rate was at 7.68 percent, 1
basis point higher from its closing level on Tuesday.
The short-end swaps, however, dominated trade volumes in the
market, with the one-year OIS being the highest.
The total volume was 14.09 billion rupees ($265.2 million),
Clearing Corporation of India data showed.
($1 = 53.13 rupees)
(Reporting By Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)