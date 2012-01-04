(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Jan 4 India's five-year overnight
indexed swap rates rose on Wednesday as banks trimmed some of
their received positions on behalf of their foreign clients
primarily due to choppy global equities and higher crude prices.
"There is risk in staying received for foreign clients at
the long-end when global market sentiment is weak," said a
trader with a foreign bank.
Worries over the health of Europe's banks hit European
stocks on Wednesday and the euro fell after a benchmark German
bond auction left markets unimpressed.
Some of the major banks also hedged their bond positions by
paying at the long-end OIS, traders said.
The five year swap rate settled at 7.08
percent, up 6 basis points from its Tuesday's close.
Some traders expect the five-year OIS to test 7.20-7.25
percent this week.
The one-year swaps rate ended 2 basis points
higher from its previous close at 7.69 percent, as banks unwound
received positions to book profits.
Total volumes in the swaps market was 82.57
billion rupees ($1.56 billion), higher than 50.50 billion rupees
on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.
"The one-year OIS has priced in deep rate cuts already,"
said a trader with another foreign bank.
Expectations of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India soon
was reinforced after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in an
interview this week the central bank was likely to begin easing
monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth.
"Banks have been risking their positions at the short-end by
receiving at current levels, so some unwinding is inevitable,"
said a trader with another foreign bank.
($1= 53 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)