(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Jan 4 India's five-year overnight indexed swap rates rose on Wednesday as banks trimmed some of their received positions on behalf of their foreign clients primarily due to choppy global equities and higher crude prices.

"There is risk in staying received for foreign clients at the long-end when global market sentiment is weak," said a trader with a foreign bank.

Worries over the health of Europe's banks hit European stocks on Wednesday and the euro fell after a benchmark German bond auction left markets unimpressed.

Some of the major banks also hedged their bond positions by paying at the long-end OIS, traders said.

The five year swap rate settled at 7.08 percent, up 6 basis points from its Tuesday's close.

Some traders expect the five-year OIS to test 7.20-7.25 percent this week.

The one-year swaps rate ended 2 basis points higher from its previous close at 7.69 percent, as banks unwound received positions to book profits.

Total volumes in the swaps market was 82.57 billion rupees ($1.56 billion), higher than 50.50 billion rupees on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

"The one-year OIS has priced in deep rate cuts already," said a trader with another foreign bank.

Expectations of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India soon was reinforced after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in an interview this week the central bank was likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth.

"Banks have been risking their positions at the short-end by receiving at current levels, so some unwinding is inevitable," said a trader with another foreign bank.

($1= 53 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)