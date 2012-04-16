Employees work inside the newly inaugurated plant for the Tata Nano car at Sanand in Gujarat June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Motors(TAMO.NS), the third largest Indian car maker by local sales, extended gains after global vehicle sales rose 26 percent in March from a year earlier.

Robust sales were partly driven by continued strong sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 139,655 vehicles in March. Passenger cars sales stood at 75,864 vehicles, a rise of 41 percent from a year previously.

Analysts say that a surge in global vehicle sales is coming as a boon for most players if compared to India 2011/12 car sales growth, which crashed to a 3-year low of 2.2 pct.

At 2:22 p.m, shares of Tata Motors were up 2.8 percent at 297.25 rupees.

