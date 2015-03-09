MUMBAI, March 9 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
shares fell as much as 3.2 percent after India's
biggest software services exporter said on Thursday that
fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be in line with last year
trend.
TCS reported a 1.9 percent sequential revenue growth in U.S.
dollar terms for the fourth quarter of 2013-14 which would put
the January-March quarter growth at below current estimates,
analysts said.
"Overall, Q4 is likely to be another soft quarter from TCS,
and with expectations already high, we see downside risks to
earnings," Religare said in a note.
The broker downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy".
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)