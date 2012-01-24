MUMBAI Jan 24 Tea prices in India, the world's second biggest producer, fell at an auction held last week on a seasonal decline in the quality of leaf on offer, though demand was good from local buyers, dealers and industry officials said on Tuesday.

The average price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea stood at 116.16 rupees per kg, down 4.5 percent from 121.66 rupees at the previous weekly auction. Dust tea price fell 4.5 percent to 106.98 rupees per kg.

"There was good demand from domestic buyers, but quality wasn't good. The supply of late season crop has risen which pulled down average price," said an official at Calcutta Tea Traders Association.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the U.K, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

India's tea exports climbed 13.4 percent in November to 17.47 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said on Jan. 6, as demand picked up from traditional buyers in the Middle East.

India's tea output in November fell 3.8 percent on year to 90.3 million kg, the Tea Board said, while total production in the first 11 months of 2011 rose 3.2 percent to 937.5 million kg.

Sri Lanka's tea production fell in 2011 from a record high in the previous year due to bad weather, but the island nation's top agricultural export earned a record $1.5 billion, the state-run tea board said on Thursday.

Prices in the latest auction (Jan 17-19)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ---------------------------------------------------------------

Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Avg Price ---------------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 31,52,440 25,79,715 116.16

Dust tea 13,47,290 10,85,042 106.98

Prices in the last auction (Jan 10-13) ---------------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 3284943 2685098 121.66

Dust tea 1275810 1028056 112.05

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)