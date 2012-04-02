Titan Industries rose to a record on a Press Trust of India report carried by newspaper Economic Times that the a unit of the Commerce Ministry will allow the company to import gold directly from overseas market.

At present, only authorised agencies and public sector units like MMTC are allowed to import gold directly.

Titan shares were last up 5.9 percent, after gaining as high as a record 265 rupees earlier in the session.

Shares in the Titan have surged 34 percent in the year to date as of Friday's close. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)