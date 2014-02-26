MUMBAI Feb 26 India's National Stock Exchange
on Wednesday launched trading of futures tied to its VIX
volatility index, known as the "fear gauge," providing a key
hedging tool against uncertainty ahead of general elections and
weaker global market sentiment.
Trading was active with 1.2 billion rupees ($19.36 million)
worth of contracts trading as of 0630 GMT.
The futures are tied to India's VIX, which is
modelled on the Chicago Board Options Exchange's popular index
and measures expected near-term volatility for shares
based on prices of options.
Traders expect strong demand for VIX futures <0#NVIXW:>,
including for speculative trading, even though recent launches
by India's largest exchange of other products, such as a listing
platform for small and medium-sized companies, failed to gain
much traction.
Regionally, trading interest in such a hedging tool has been
mixed, with subdued activity for the S&P/ASX 200 VIX futures in
Australia launched last October, and the Nikkei
Volatility Index in the Osaka Stock Exchange launched in
February 2012.
"I think NVIX (NSE VIX) futures are a good instrument for
option traders since it allows them to hedge volatility," said
Anant Shirgaonkar, head of India Equities for UBS Securities in
India.
"It is also a positive development from the point of view
that it increases the portfolio of products available to
international and domestic investors. This is more in line with
having products which are available in the global markets traded
in the Indian market as well."
India's broader VIX index, which was launched in April 2008
under license, has become a popular barometer of sentiment for
domestic investors.
The launch of VIX futures comes as the broader fear gauge on
Wednesday hit its lowest since March 2013. However, traders
widely expect volatility to pick up as the continued wind down
in monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve and concerns about
China's economy are keeping global shares volatile.
More importantly, investors are bracing for volatility ahead
of and possibly after general elections due by May.
"VIX futures should pick up because it's a new asset class
that fits into an investor's trading needs. The timing for a
volatility product is also good because it comes as we are
staring at elections," said Tushar Mahajan, head of India
futures and options for Nomura in Mumbai.
The NSE has fallen 1.7 percent so far this year as of
Tuesday's close, compared to a 2 percent fall in the MSCI index
for Asia-Pacific excluding Japan.
VIX futures comes as the NSE's recent products have failed
to gain much traction. For example, NSE's SME platform has seen
only four listings since launching in March 2012.
($1 = 61.9850 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)