Traders say they India's 50-share Nifty could cut a
chunk of its losses in last half-hour of trade, as arbitrage
trading is expected to dominate ahead of the expiry of the March
futures contract.
Nifty's April contracts are currently trading about
50 points higher than the expiring March contracts,
meaning investors would have to make up the gap between the two
when rolling over into the new contracts.
"Spreads between March and April have widened. It is
expected that short rollovers would happen at a higher cost,
therefore one can expect relatively less selling pressure on
Nifty in last half hour" said Vineet Bhatnagar, a managing
director of MF Global in Mumbai
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Edited by Rafael Nam)