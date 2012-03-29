Traders say they India's 50-share Nifty could cut a chunk of its losses in last half-hour of trade, as arbitrage trading is expected to dominate ahead of the expiry of the March futures contract.

Nifty's April contracts are currently trading about 50 points higher than the expiring March contracts, meaning investors would have to make up the gap between the two when rolling over into the new contracts.

"Spreads between March and April have widened. It is expected that short rollovers would happen at a higher cost, therefore one can expect relatively less selling pressure on Nifty in last half hour" said Vineet Bhatnagar, a managing director of MF Global in Mumbai (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Edited by Rafael Nam)