An investor watches the share index at a local share and stock market in Chandigarh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - At home, the domestic earnings reporting season will continue with blue chips such as Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), State Bank of India, and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) due to unveil July-September results.

Potential government action could also be a factor: India's inter-ministerial panel will hold a two-day review starting Monday on coal block allocations to 31 state-run companies.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet is expected to meet on Thursday to take up a proposal that carriers buying other telecom companies will have to match auction-determined prices for airwaves they acquire from the target company.

EARNINGS/EVENTS NEXT WEEK: Monday: Cipla's (CIPL.NS), Services PMI for October Tuesday: Tata Power (TTPW.NS), Tata Communications (TATA.NS), Reliance Infrastructure (RLIN.NS) and Reliance Capital (RLCP.NS), Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) Wednesday: Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) Thursday, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS), Steel Authority of India (SAIL.NS), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS). Friday: Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), Tata Steel (TISC.NS), State Bank of India and Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS), Bharat Petroleum Corp.