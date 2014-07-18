A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Trading is expected to be dominated by corporate earnings in the near term, with blue chips including Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS), Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS), and Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) set to post results.

Global factors will also be key after a Malaysian plane was shot down in eastern Ukraine, stoking tensions between Russia and the West.

Progress on monsoon would also be a key focus area for equity traders in the near term.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Sat: Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), UltraTech Cement (ULTC.NS)

Mon: Canara Bank (CNBK.NS), HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS),

Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS),

Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS)

Tues: Axis Bank (AXBK.NS), Asian Paints (ASPN.NS)

Wedn: Cairn India (CAIL.NS)

Thurs: Wipro (WIPR.NS), Ambuja Cements, ACC (ACC.NS)

Fri: Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)