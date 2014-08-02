A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The BSE Sensex and Nifty may remain volatile amid global risk aversion.

Investors will also shift focus to RBI's policy review on Tuesday.

RBI is likely to leave its key interest rate unchanged, according to a Reuters poll.

Auto and two-wheeler stocks would be on watch as Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS), Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) announce quarterly earnings.

State-run bank shares would take cues from State Bank of India's results.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Mon: Power Grid Corporation of India (PGRD.NS) results; HSBC Markit Services PMI

Tues: RBI policy review; Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) earnings

Wed: Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS) results

Thurs: Jubilant Foodworks (JUBL.NS) earnings

Fri: Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS), State Bank of India (SBI.NS) earnings

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)