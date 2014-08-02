The BSE Sensex and Nifty may remain volatile amid global risk aversion.
Investors will also shift focus to RBI's policy review on Tuesday.
RBI is likely to leave its key interest rate unchanged, according to a Reuters poll.
Auto and two-wheeler stocks would be on watch as Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS), Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) announce quarterly earnings.
State-run bank shares would take cues from State Bank of India's results.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Power Grid Corporation of India (PGRD.NS) results; HSBC Markit Services PMI
Tues: RBI policy review; Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) earnings
Wed: Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS) results
Thurs: Jubilant Foodworks (JUBL.NS) earnings
Fri: Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS), State Bank of India (SBI.NS) earnings
