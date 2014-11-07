A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

* Consumer price index data due on Wednesday will be key for markets.

* A sharp fall would raise hopes for an RBI rate cut at its Dec. 2 policy review.

* The government is also expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle by Sunday.

* Markets will also react to U.S. jobs data, due later in the day.

* Share markets to continue tracking earnings, including from Tata Steel.

* Both NSE and BSE indexes touched record highs on Nov. 5.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield seen in 8.15-8.25 range after touching a 15-month low.

* Rupee seen trading between 61.40 and 62/dollar

* RBI expected to intervene to prevent excessive depreciation.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

No Fixed Date: October Imports/ Exports/ Trade Deficit

Tuesday: Power Grid Corp of India earnings

Wednesday: Oct Consumer Price Index

September Industrial Output

Earnings - Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Nuvo, Adani Enterprises

Thursday: Earnings - Cipla Ltd, DLF Ltd, Hindalco Industries, Indian Oil Corp

Friday: Oct Wholesale Price Index

Loan Growth

Weekly FX reserves