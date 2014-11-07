* Consumer price index data due on Wednesday will be key for markets.
* A sharp fall would raise hopes for an RBI rate cut at its Dec. 2 policy review.
* The government is also expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle by Sunday.
* Markets will also react to U.S. jobs data, due later in the day.
* Share markets to continue tracking earnings, including from Tata Steel.
* Both NSE and BSE indexes touched record highs on Nov. 5.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield seen in 8.15-8.25 range after touching a 15-month low.
* Rupee seen trading between 61.40 and 62/dollar
* RBI expected to intervene to prevent excessive depreciation.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
No Fixed Date: October Imports/ Exports/ Trade Deficit
Tuesday: Power Grid Corp of India earnings
Wednesday: Oct Consumer Price Index
September Industrial Output
Earnings - Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Nuvo, Adani Enterprises
Thursday: Earnings - Cipla Ltd, DLF Ltd, Hindalco Industries, Indian Oil Corp
Friday: Oct Wholesale Price Index
Loan Growth
Weekly FX reserves