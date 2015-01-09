Sensex and Nifty to take opening cues from U.S. non-farm payrolls data
String of data next week to be critical for market direction
India due to report retail and wholesale inflation and industrial production data next week
Rupee seen holding in a 61.90 to 62.80 range, with importers looking to buy dollars on dips
10-year bond yield seen moving in a 7.75 to 7.90 percent range
Shares to trade sideways with a positive bias
Corporate earnings could be the big trigger for shares
Heavyweights Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) will announce quarterly earnings
Nifty is expected to trade between 8,150 to 8,450
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Vibrant Gujarat summit
Consumer price inflation data
Industrial output data
Tues: IndusInd bank earnings
Wed: WPI data, LIC Housing Finance earnings
Thurs: TCS, Bajaj Auto earnings
Fri: Axis Bank, Reliance earnings
(Reporting by Indulal P and Swati Bhat)