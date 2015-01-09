Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Sensex and Nifty to take opening cues from U.S. non-farm payrolls data

String of data next week to be critical for market direction

India due to report retail and wholesale inflation and industrial production data next week

Rupee seen holding in a 61.90 to 62.80 range, with importers looking to buy dollars on dips

10-year bond yield seen moving in a 7.75 to 7.90 percent range

Shares to trade sideways with a positive bias

Corporate earnings could be the big trigger for shares

Heavyweights Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) will announce quarterly earnings

Nifty is expected to trade between 8,150 to 8,450

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Mon: Vibrant Gujarat summit

Consumer price inflation data

Industrial output data

Tues: IndusInd bank earnings

Wed: WPI data, LIC Housing Finance earnings

Thurs: TCS, Bajaj Auto earnings

Fri: Axis Bank, Reliance earnings

(Reporting by Indulal P and Swati Bhat)