Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Markets to see volatile trading in data-heavy week.

Opening cues to come from the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

India is due to announce on Monday the GDP data for the Oct-Dec quarter calculated using a revised framework, making traders unsure of what to expect.

India will also post industrial output and consumer price inflation data on Thursday.

Politics could add to volatility as Delhi holds state elections on Saturday with results due on Tuesday.

Rupee is expected to hold between 61.50 to 62.30 with dollar inflows likely to be absorbed by oil firms and RBI.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield seen in broad 7.65 percent to 7.80 percent range.

Nifty seen in 8,500-8,900 range.

KEY EVENTS/DATA TO WATCH

Sat: Delhi state elections

Mon: Oct-Dec GDP data under new formula (1200 GMT)

DLF (DLF.NS), Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) earnings

Tue: Results of Delhi state elections

Wed: Power Grid Corp of India (PGRD.NS), Bharat Petroleum

Corp (BPCL.NS) earnings

Thurs: Factory output, consumer price data (1200 GMT)

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), Bharat Heavy

Electricals (BHEL.NS) earnings

Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Abhishek Vishnoi)