Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

** RBI is expected to keep rates on hold at its policy review on April 7, but some analysts see small chance of a cut

** Still, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is expected to maintain a dovish stance

** Analysts say RBI could wait for inflation, food prices data but may cut again before its next review in early June if favourable

** Markets also gearing up for earnings, with Bajaj Corp due to report results next week

** The benchmark 10-yr bond yield is seen in a 7.70 to 7.80 pct range until RBI review

** A rate cut could push the 10-year bond yield down to 7.50 pct - traders

** Rupee is seen moving in a 61.80 to 62.80 range during the week

** The Nifty index is seen in a range of 8,400 to 8,800

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Tues: RBI policy review

Thurs: Bajaj Corp, CMC Ltd earnings

Fri: Trade deficit data (Tentative)

Weekly FX reserves data

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)