People look at a screen displaying Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the budget, on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

** Indian markets to continue to see ranged trading amid lack of major domestic or global triggers

** Retail inflation data due after market hours Monday to set tone for rest of the week

** Markets to take opening cues from February factory data due after markets close on Friday

** The benchmark 10-year bond seen moving in a 7.75 to 7.85 percent range, unless CPI comes sharply off expectations

** The partially convertible rupee seen moving in 62.00 to 62.50 range

** RBI to be monitored after it was seen intervening to prevent rupee gains this week

** NSE index likely to trade between 8,500 and 8,900

** Markets will also await key earnings from heavyweights including TCS and Reliance Industries next week

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

No fixed time: India trade data due between 10th and 17th

Mon: March retail inflaiton data due at 5:30 p.m.

Tues: Financial markets will remain closed for local holiday

March wholesale price inflation data due at noon

ACC earnings

Wed: Fortnightly money supply from RBI

Thurs: IndusInd Bank, TCS

Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves and fortnightly bank credit data at 5 p.m.

Reliance Industries