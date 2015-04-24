Sensex flat on profit-booking, banks fall
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Indian debt and forex markets to remain ranged next week with a downward bias ahead of the Fed meeting outcome
** The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting outcome is due to be announced on Wednesday evening
** The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 7.75 to 7.85 percent range
** Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows after the recent sell-offs on concerns over taxation rules
** The partially convertible rupee is expected to hold in a 63.10 to 64.70 range next week
** The NSE index is expected to find support at its 200-day moving average of 8,250.40 after two consecutive weekly falls
** Clarity on foreign investor taxation may also help sentiment
** Key earnings on watch: Maruti, ICICI Bank and HDFC
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Sat: Earnings UltraTech Cement
Mon: Earnings Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank
Tues: Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel
Wedn: Sesa Sterlite, Housing Development Fin Corp
RBI to release fortnightly money supply data
Thurs: IDFC, Axis Bank
Fri: Markets closed for May Day
RBI to release its weekly statistical supplement at 5 p.m.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
Asian currencies edged down against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback regained ground lost to the euro and other currencies following a relief rally tied to the election of centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.