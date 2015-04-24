Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

** Indian debt and forex markets to remain ranged next week with a downward bias ahead of the Fed meeting outcome

** The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting outcome is due to be announced on Wednesday evening

** The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 7.75 to 7.85 percent range

** Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows after the recent sell-offs on concerns over taxation rules

** The partially convertible rupee is expected to hold in a 63.10 to 64.70 range next week

** The NSE index is expected to find support at its 200-day moving average of 8,250.40 after two consecutive weekly falls

** Clarity on foreign investor taxation may also help sentiment

** Key earnings on watch: Maruti, ICICI Bank and HDFC

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Sat: Earnings UltraTech Cement

Mon: Earnings Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank

Tues: Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel

Wedn: Sesa Sterlite, Housing Development Fin Corp

RBI to release fortnightly money supply data

Thurs: IDFC, Axis Bank

Fri: Markets closed for May Day

RBI to release its weekly statistical supplement at 5 p.m.

