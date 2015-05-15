Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

** Indian shares seen tracking key global events, including the Greece bailout and oil price movements.

** Domestic factors including start of the monsoon rains, as well as expectations of an off-cycle rate cut to also weigh on shares.

** Nifty expected to trade between 8,100 and 8,460 in coming week.

** India's benchmark government bond ay trade in 7.94 percent to 8.05 percent range.

** Rupee to trade in 63.40-64.40 range.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Mon: Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.NS) earnings, GSK

Tues: Tata Power Co Ltd (TTPW.NS) results

Wed: DLF Ltd (DLF.NS) and Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS) results

Thurs: Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS) earnings

Fri: State Bank of India and ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) results.

