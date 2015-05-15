March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
** Indian shares seen tracking key global events, including the Greece bailout and oil price movements.
** Domestic factors including start of the monsoon rains, as well as expectations of an off-cycle rate cut to also weigh on shares.
** Nifty expected to trade between 8,100 and 8,460 in coming week.
** India's benchmark government bond ay trade in 7.94 percent to 8.05 percent range.
** Rupee to trade in 63.40-64.40 range.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.NS) earnings, GSK
Tues: Tata Power Co Ltd (TTPW.NS) results
Wed: DLF Ltd (DLF.NS) and Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS) results
Thurs: Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS) earnings
Fri: State Bank of India and ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) results.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
NEW DELHI India could save as much as $60 billion in energy costs by 2030 and one gigatonne of carbon emissions between 2017 and 2030 by adopting more electric and shared vehicles, according to a report released on Friday by the country's leading think-tank.