A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Worries are growing India will be hit by tumbling global markets.

Investors fear the prospect of a global slowdown and the end of U.S. monetary stimulus.

India has attracted a net $34 billion in foreign investment this year.

Domestically, earnings of blue-chips such as Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) key for shares.

Nifty seen in 7,800 to 8,000 range.

Consumer inflation data on Monday key for bonds and rupee.

September CPI forecast to have risen 7.2 percent year-on-year vs 7.8 percent in August - Reuters poll.

India to also report wholesale inflation during the week.

Trade data is also possible, although no date has been set.

Benchmark 10-yr bond yield seen in a 8.40-8.55 percent range.

The rupee seen in a 60.80-61.30/dollar range.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

No date: Sept trade data (tentative)

Mon: Sept consumer price inflation (1730 India time/1200 GMT)

Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS) earnings

Tue: Sept. wholesale price inflation (1200/0630 GMT)

Bajaj Auto's (BAJA.NS) results.

Wed: Markets closed due to Maharashtra state elections

Thu: Tata Consultancy Services, Hero MotoCorp's (HROM.NS)

earnings

Fri: Axis Bank (AXBK.NS), Zee Entertainment Enterprises'

(ZEE.NS) earnings.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)