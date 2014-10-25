Reuters Market Eye - A slew of blue-chip earnings, including Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) to set tone.
Overall sentiment seen supported by hopes of further reforms.
Movements in Brent crude, which is at a four-year low, will also be watched closely.
Foreign fund flows will determine sentiment for debt and forex markets.
10-year benchmark bond seen in 8.35-8.45 range, traders say.
Rupee may trade between 60.75 and 61.50, traders say.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), Bharti Infratel (BHRI.NS)
earnings
Tue: ING Vysya Bank (VYSA.NS), Nestle India (NEST.NS),
Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) earnings.
Wed: Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS), Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS)
earnings
Money Supply
Thu: ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS),
Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS),
Jubilant Food Works (JUBI.NS), Ambuja Cements ABJU.NS
earnings.
Fri: Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) earnings
India's foreign exchange reserves
Bank Loan growth, Deposit growth
Sept infrastructure output
(Reporting by Indulal P and Gaurav Pai)