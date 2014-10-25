A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - A slew of blue-chip earnings, including Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) to set tone.

Overall sentiment seen supported by hopes of further reforms.

Movements in Brent crude, which is at a four-year low, will also be watched closely.

Foreign fund flows will determine sentiment for debt and forex markets.

10-year benchmark bond seen in 8.35-8.45 range, traders say.

Rupee may trade between 60.75 and 61.50, traders say.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Mon: Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), Bharti Infratel (BHRI.NS)

earnings

Tue: ING Vysya Bank (VYSA.NS), Nestle India (NEST.NS),

Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) earnings.

Wed: Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS), Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS)

earnings

Money Supply

Thu: ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS),

Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS),

Jubilant Food Works (JUBI.NS), Ambuja Cements ABJU.NS

earnings.

Fri: Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) earnings

India's foreign exchange reserves

Bank Loan growth, Deposit growth

Sept infrastructure output

(Reporting by Indulal P and Gaurav Pai)