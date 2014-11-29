Investors to focus on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review due on Tuesday.
Markets pricing in a rate cut although only 4 out of 45 economists in a Reuters poll say the RBI will cut rates.
Focus continues on the ongoing winter session of parliament for cues on further reforms.
10-yr bond yield can drop to sub-8 pct levels if RBI cuts rates.
Yield broadly seen in 7.95 to 8.25 pct range next week.
Rupee seen moving in a 61.50 to 62.50 to a dlr band.
Nifty seen in a 8,350-8,750 range.
Oil and gas stocks will be in focus as crude prices are near multi-year lows.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
All week: Parliament winter session to run until Dec. 23
India's current account balance data (no fixed time)
India trade balance from RBI (no fixed time)
Mon: HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI to be released at 10:30 a.m.
Tues: RBI's monetary policy review due to be released at 11 a.m.
Wed: HSBC services PMI to be released at 10:30 a.m.
Fri: India foreign exchange reserves data
