The markets gained 2 pct last week, with the Nifty closing at a 14-month high of 5691, after a resurgent Congress stood by its policy measures despite the threat of key ally Trinamool Congress leaving the ruling coalition. Instead of buckling under pressure, the finance minister announced fresh measures and tax sops for equity investments on Friday, the deadline set by the Trinamool Congress for policy reversals.

Though the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has been reduced to a minority government, other political parties do not seem to be in the mood for fresh elections. The government should have time till the budget next year to push through new policy steps and show results.

It's naïve to expect suitors to queue up overnight to invest in sectors such as retail and aviation opened up by the government, but it has certainly helped improve overall sentiment. It has acted as a catalyst which could turn the vicious cycle into a virtuous one. FII flows were the highest in recent times with about $1 billion coming in during the week. The rupee also rose to a 4-month high of 53.36 against the dollar. And oil prices corrected marginally after a bullish move in August.

As mentioned last week, Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher could be an immediate beneficiary of FDI in aviation. United Spirits' deal with Diageo may be sealed this week releasing funds for the beleaguered Mallya group. I believe this could be one of the preconditions for the white knight to invest in Kingfisher.

But the euphoria in the retail sector appears to be premature. FDI in retail may not benefit existing players. I believe the big boys would prefer to set up their own shop from scratch. The scenario would have been different if FDI had been announced in 2007-8.

With sentiment improving, fund raising would become easier for corporates and will end the drought in the capital markets. Similarly, the government would be able to kick off the divestment process which has been in the freezer for long. On Friday, the government reduced withholding tax on overseas corporate borrowings to 5 pct, thus helping them attract overseas funds. The wheels of the economy will start moving with new infrastructure projects and banks will breathe easy as potential non-performing assets in infrastructure, power, telecom and aviation could turn around.

The rupee could appreciate to levels of 51/52 by November based on FII and FDI flows, easing pressure on inflation as well as on corporates, which have been reeling under forex losses for the last 18 months. With this masterstroke, the government would gather the various scattered pieces of the India story over the next few months.

The RBI policy announced a cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut of 25 bps last Monday. But the central bank would wait for the economy to stabilise before reducing the repo rate. The double-digit increase in the consumer price index of 10.03 pct was ignored by the markets as a ghost of the past.

The monsoon continued to show improvement and the deficit has been reduced to about 5 pct of the long-term average. The rains are expected to boost the rabi crop, cushioning the losses caused by kharif crops. The shortfall will be felt in coarse cereals but cane, rice and soya bean will see a revival. The farm secretary is expected to announce the latest crop estimates on September 24.

But bad news could still threaten the rally. The territorial dispute between Japan and China could be an area of concern and Asian markets were a bit worried. There is a talk of a Spanish sovereign bailout and German opposition for the same. This could be played out closer to September 28 when the review of the Spanish banking system will be announced. The Greece report card is due in the second week of October.

Closer home, most negative data points including next month's corporate earnings may be swept away by the optimism of the reforms. The only fear is the revelation of any more potential scandals after Coalgate. The winter session of parliament in November is expected to be a stormy one with the Trinamool Congress vacating the treasury benches.

As expected, the performing sectors of the week were infrastructure, capital goods, banking, automobiles and oil & gas while outperformers of the last few months such as healthcare and FMCG took a breather. The power sector will be in focus this coming week as measures are being implemented to improve efficiency in the sector. Healthcare could again be in focus as the government is set to ease FDI norms.

The Nifty is well entrenched in the upward trajectory but in the short term it seems overbought. The immediate upside is the 5740/60 level as indicated last week. Any correction, which may not be more than 100-125 points, should be utilised to buy as this bullishness is expected to last for the next few months, with the first major target of 5850-5900.

(The views expressed in this column are the author's own and do not represent those of Reuters)

(Ambareesh Baliga is a market analyst with 25 years of experience. He is a regular commentator on markets with a rich experience of handling wealth and institutional business)