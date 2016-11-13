Markets were bracing for the outcome of the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, but it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sudden announcement on demonetisation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes that really took markets by surprise. After a gap down opening, markets recovered as domestic institutions utilised the opportunity to deploy surplus cash, which also resulted in short-covering. However this was short-lived and a correction started on Thursday, with the Nifty closing below 8,300 on Friday.

The index fell about 1.67 percent during the week, but volatility could be gauged from the weekly high and low, which were nearly 600 points apart. Gold also corrected sharply to close at a five-month low.

The initial market reaction to Donald Trump’s victory was sharply negative, with sell-offs witnessed across global equities. But after the initial shock, traders re-assessed Trump, hoping that he may undertake tax cuts and fiscal stimulus, which will be good for corporate earnings and equities.

Back home, the government’s withdrawal of high currency notes from circulation is likely to hit real estate companies the most as the sector is known to be a safe haven for “parking” cash. The construction sector will also get impacted as new projects will take time to take off. Likewise, consumer spending, especially luxury and discretionary items like branded apparel, white goods, luxury cars, liquor, among others would be hit in the near term. One key beneficiary would be banks as they will see more liquidity due to a sudden surge in low cost CASA deposits in the near term. The so-called demonetisation plan could also affect loan repayment capacity of small and medium enterprises as well as LAP (Loan Against Property) borrowers who have the tendency to convert cash to ensure timely repayment of loans.

The wedding market, another large cash-dependent segment, will get affected badly. Most of the conspicuous wedding consumption happens with cash hoarded over the years. All the sectors related to this space will get affected including jewellery, white goods, travel and hotels.

With a slowdown in discretionary consumer spending, real estate and the construction sector, economic growth will be depressed in the immediate term. In the medium term, the conversion of an enormous amount of black money to the formal economy will bring down inflation and lead to easy liquidity and significantly lower interest rates. It may also result in redistribution of wealth to an extent.

Coming to corporate results, Tata Steel reported earnings below expectation, especially overseas operations where margins fell sharply. State Bank of India also disappointed with weaker asset quality. On the economic front, IIP rose 0.7 percent in September, but demonetisation is expected to keep it under pressure in the coming months.

Going ahead, the main triggers for global markets would be the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in December and statements made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Back home, the effects of the country’s demonetisation drive would be watched closely. Also, we could start hearing rumours about the next “surgical strike” against black money to be announced in the Union Budget, which will be unveiled about a month earlier than in the past. These factors will maintain pressure on stock indexes.

The coming week is a truncated one due to a holiday on Monday. Markets are expected to be under pressure as FIIs continue to pull back due to fears of an upcoming Fed rate hike and overall correction in emerging markets and currencies. As analysts decipher the potential short- and medium-term damage due to the government’s measure to flush out undeclared wealth, there could be sell-off in stocks like we saw in white goods and the auto segment in the last two trading days.

Demonetisation pain could be felt till the Union Budget early next year. Meanwhile, we would have also discounted the Fed rate hike and Donald Trump formally becoming the 45th U.S. president. He is expected to be friendlier to India compared to his predecessors. Thus, I see this as an opportunity to buy at lower levels as the road ahead could be smoother once the dust settles down.