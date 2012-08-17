Reuters Market Eye - Nifty seen in a 5,300-5,400 range during a holiday-shortened week.

* July consumer price index out on Tuesday will be one of the key events, giving investors another chance to gauge inflation after the July wholesale price index showed an unexpected fall.

* Oil prices will also be important after Brent crude hit three-month high, raising concerns about domestic inflation given India imports about two-thirds of its oil needs.

* Traders also eyeing the fallout from the reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which accused the government of allocating coal blocks, power projects and land at a fraction of market prices.

* Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) is set to restart production at its Manesar factory on Tuesday after a deadly riot that shut the plant.

* On Wednesday, a court hears final arguments over the long-running case pitting the government against Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.VX, after the country wants to provide a domestic patent for a generic version of the cancer drug Glivec in India to make it more cheaply available.