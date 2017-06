MUMBAI, April 25 Shares in Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 software services exporter, opened down 4.30 percent in pre-open trade on the NSE after its IT services guidance disappointed.

Wipro's consolidated net profit rose to 14.81 billion rupees ($281 million) for the fiscal fourth-quarter ended March 31 from 13.75 billion rupees a year earlier. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)