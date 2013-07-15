MUMBAI, July 15 Indian government bond yields
and swap rates eased on Monday after June wholesale price
inflation came largely in line with estimates, providing some
respite after data released on Friday showed retail prices
remained high.
The 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to
7.58 percent from levels before the announcement.
Swap rates eased, with the one-year swap rate
down 3 basis points to 7.58 percent. The five-year swap rate
fell 3 basis points to 7.57 percent.
India's wholesale price inflation quickened to 4.86 percent
in June, snapping a four-month easing trend, on higher food
prices, government data showed on Monday.
(Reporting by India Markets Team, Writing by Subhadip Sircar;
Editing by Anand Basu)