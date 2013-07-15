MUMBAI, July 15 Indian government bond yields and swap rates eased on Monday after June wholesale price inflation came largely in line with estimates, providing some respite after data released on Friday showed retail prices remained high.

The 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 7.58 percent from levels before the announcement.

Swap rates eased, with the one-year swap rate down 3 basis points to 7.58 percent. The five-year swap rate fell 3 basis points to 7.57 percent.

India's wholesale price inflation quickened to 4.86 percent in June, snapping a four-month easing trend, on higher food prices, government data showed on Monday. (Reporting by India Markets Team, Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)