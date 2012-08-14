MUMBAI Aug 14 India's bonds rallied, while the rupee recovered from earlier losses and stocks swung to mild gains, after July wholesale price inflation came in below expectations and raised hopes the central bank will have more room to cut interest rates.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped around 8 basis points to 8.15 percent from levels before the data, compared to its 8.20 percent close on Monday.

The 1-year OIS rate fell 4 bps to 7.73 percent from levels before the data, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 3 bps to 7.03 percent.

The rupee pared losses, trading at 55.67/68 against the dollar from about 55.72/73 before the data, while the benchmark BSE Index swung to a gain of 0.3 percent, led by banks.

India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a lower-than-expected 6.87 percent in July from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Jijo Jacob)