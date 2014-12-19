Progress on key bills such as a nationwide sales tax scrutinised as Parliament's winter session ends on Tuesday. Developments in Russia and foreign fund flows will be key.
Expiry of equity derivatives may add to volatility.
NSE index seen in 8,100-8,400 range near-term.
Rupee expected to hold in 62.50 to 63.50 range
Bonds will continue to closely mirror moves in the rupee.
10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a 7.90 to 8.00 percent range.
Key events/factors to watch
Tues: parliament's winter session ends
Wed: RBI bi-weekly money supply data
Fri: Weekly FX reserves and bi-weekly bank credit data
