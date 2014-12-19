Security personnel stand guard near sacks containing the papers of budget for the 2014/15 fiscal year, at parliament in New Delhi July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Progress on key bills such as a nationwide sales tax scrutinised as Parliament's winter session ends on Tuesday. Developments in Russia and foreign fund flows will be key.

Expiry of equity derivatives may add to volatility.

NSE index seen in 8,100-8,400 range near-term.

Rupee expected to hold in 62.50 to 63.50 range

Bonds will continue to closely mirror moves in the rupee.

10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a 7.90 to 8.00 percent range.

Key events/factors to watch

Tues: parliament's winter session ends

Wed: RBI bi-weekly money supply data

Fri: Weekly FX reserves and bi-weekly bank credit data

