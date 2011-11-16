Shares of state-run oil marketing companies fell in early trades after they cut gasoline prices by about 3.2 percent from Wednesday, the first reduction in three years as well as since pricing controls ended 18 months ago.. The fuel will now cost 2.22 rupees cheaper. At 10.15 a.m., shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp were down 3.06 percent at 521.70 rupees, Hindustan Petroleum Corp 4.26 percent at 288.80 rupees and Indian Oil Corp. 1.65 percent at 271.15 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)