Citi has downgraded Tata Steel to 'neutral ' from 'buy' and cut the target price to 442 rupees from 632 rupees citing a challenging global steel outlook and sluggish margins in 2012. "We expect an EBITDA loss in Tata Steel Europe in 3QFY12," said Citi in a note on Tuesday. The bank has also slashed the steelmaker's profit estimates for FY12 and FY13 by 55 percent and 29 percent respectively mainly on back of lower steel prices and volume outlook. At 9:54 a.m., shares of Tata Steel were up 1.2 percent at 416 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)