MUMBAI Feb 24 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to fall on Friday morning after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session as losses in the overseas markets are seen prompting local traders to cash in profits, analysts said.

* Rising arrivals of rapeseed in top producer Rajasthan state and a firm rupee, which makes imports of edible oil cheaper, are also seen weighing on the mood, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.23 percent at $12.73-3/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures dropped 0.34 percent to 3,261 ringgit per tonne by 0341 GMT.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 2.87 percent at 3,650 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, after hitting a contract high of 3,679 rupees earlier in the day.

* Soybean for March delivery finished higher 1.2 percent at 2,623.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March climbed up 1.47 percent to 723.5 rupees per 10 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)