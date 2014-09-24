NEW DELHI, Sept 24 Indian space agency's low-cost mission to Mars successfully entered the red planet's orbit on Wednesday, crowning India as the first country to execute such a project in its maiden attempt.

The success of the Mars Orbiter Mission, lauded for its low price tag of $74 million, will boost India's five-decade-old space programme that newly-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to expand with better infrastructure and technology. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)